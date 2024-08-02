Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

