Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hubbell Incorporated Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $16.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2024 earnings at $16.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.86.

NYSE HUBB opened at $379.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

