Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 81.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 201.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.