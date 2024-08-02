Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.22 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

ALK stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,543,000 after purchasing an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 558,291 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

