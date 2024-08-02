Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bel Fuse Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bel Fuse in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $873.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $76.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $6,041,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

