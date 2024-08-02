Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.52.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.