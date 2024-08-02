Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.42.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.