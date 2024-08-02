Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

HDSN stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $375.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

