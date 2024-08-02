Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

