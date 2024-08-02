Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

WAL opened at $76.31 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

