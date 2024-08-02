Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Reduced by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

