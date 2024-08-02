Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Archrock, Inc. Cut by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Archrock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE:AROC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Archrock has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

