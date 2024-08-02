Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Lifted by B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,945,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,763,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

