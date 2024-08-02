Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.01.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

