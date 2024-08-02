Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Decreased by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crocs by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

