Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lowered by William Blair

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.55 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

