Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $120.77 on Thursday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

