Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.76.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $13,931,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

