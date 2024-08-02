Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut by Wedbush

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMST

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.