Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Increased by Analyst

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the social networking company will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $20.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.36 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $497.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.52.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

