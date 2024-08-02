Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Increased by Analyst

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Onsemi in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,102,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Onsemi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,835,000 after purchasing an additional 645,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

