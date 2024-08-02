Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Decreased by Analyst

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 130,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

