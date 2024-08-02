Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Safehold Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Safehold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Safehold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 39.68 and a quick ratio of 42.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.78%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

