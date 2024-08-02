Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $53.17 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

