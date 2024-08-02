Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.63.

NASDAQ WING opened at $371.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.69. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

