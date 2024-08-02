Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Boosted by Analyst

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Workday in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $255.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

