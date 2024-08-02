Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Issued By William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $493.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.71. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.59% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 256,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,289,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 117.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,856,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Gartner by 956.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.