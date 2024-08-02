Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.