Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. Reduced by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $873.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $12,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth $6,572,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.