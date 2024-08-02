Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issued By Zacks Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

