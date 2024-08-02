Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of QRVO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

