Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

