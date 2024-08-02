Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

