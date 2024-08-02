Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $118.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 105.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 105.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.