Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

