Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.