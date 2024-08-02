Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
Shares of WD opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.
Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop
In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Walker & Dunlop Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
