Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

