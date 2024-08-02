Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $587.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 249.57%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

