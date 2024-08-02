Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,917 First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 283.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 103.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

