Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Energy worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

