Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Civista Bancshares worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $16.88 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

