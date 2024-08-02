Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 10,003 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

