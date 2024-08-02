Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 3,691 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of AudioCodes worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

