Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 7,508 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 788.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 275,653 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Vanguard by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 127,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.91.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

