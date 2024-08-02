Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 880 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 335.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Movado Group news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

