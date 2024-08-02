Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,957 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,327,990 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,430,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 490,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2,346.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 352,935 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.8 %

QRTEA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

