Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Maximus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Maximus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.38.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

