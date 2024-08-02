Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 13,745 First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of First Community as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Community by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Community by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

FCCO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.43. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

