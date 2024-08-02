Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 2,240 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
HLNE opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.17.
Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
