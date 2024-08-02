Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 27,842 Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 245,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $354.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

